Exclusive: New documentary footage shows Trump saying ‘stupid people’ refused to support Big Lie

Filmmaker Alex Holder--who was deposed by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday and has turned over footage to the committee--joins Joy Reid with an exclusive new clip from his all-access Donald Trump docuseries, "Unprecedented," which was filmed before and after the attack on the Capitol. The director gives Joy his take on the former president's alleged beliefs about President Biden winning the 2020 election saying, "He definitely believed that he had won."June 24, 2022