Exclusive: New documentary footage shows Trump saying ‘stupid people’ refused to support Big Lie

Exclusive: New documentary footage shows Trump saying ‘stupid people’ refused to support Big Lie06:17
Exposed: Trump tried to put coup plotter in charge of DOJ07:29
DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones03:11
Trump’s coup ‘smoking gun’: DOJ vet says Trump’s ‘at the center’ of ‘criminal conspiracy’09:09
Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing with Justice Department officials03:24
Katyal: Trump's treatment of the DOJ akin to a 'third-rate dictator'04:06
Kinzinger: 'Allegation of a stolen election was a lie'04:42
Cheney speaks to Trump supporters in hearing closing statement01:33
DOJ officials warned Trump over mass resignations if Clark became attorney general04:18
Jan. 6 committee plays video of staffers identifying Republicans who asked for pardons04:22
'He's not competent': Donoghue warned Trump against appointing Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general02:38
Rosen on Clark taking over DOJ: 'I wasn’t going to accept being fired by my subordinate'01:22
Former DOJ official says Trump's draft lawsuit to Supreme Court was 'meritless'02:09
'Pure insanity': Donoghue speaks out on Italian vote switching conspiracy theory during Jan 6 hearing05:15
Former acting AG Rosen told Trump Justice Department could not seize voting machines01:46
Committee describes New Year's Eve meeting with Trump to pressure for election of special counsel01:51
Committee shows texts between Perry and Meadows about elevating Clark01:32
Ex-DOJ official: Trump wanted Justice Department to 'just say' 2020 election was corrupt01:04
Former DOJ official Donoghue shares notes of Trump conversations on voter fraud07:04
Former acting AG Rosen: Trump called about election fraud claims 'virtually every day'01:06
