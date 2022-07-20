IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘This was too important to mismanage’: Outrage over Secret Service deleting Jan. 5, 6 text messages

    12:00
  • Now Playing

    Indiana AG ‘needs to stop smearing’ doc who gave 10-year-old rape victim abortion her lawyer says

    07:18
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Abbott is the greatest public safety threat in our state’ Texas state representative says

    09:26

  • Jury selection begins in Bannon's contempt trial as Jan. 6 committee readies for Thursday's hearing

    10:21

  • Secret Service denies ‘maliciously’ deleting Jan. 5 & 6 texts but expert finds this ‘very suspect’

    11:23

  • Malcolm Nance: The Ukrainians are going to win. I'll see you on Victory Over Russia Day

    06:54

  • Young Democratic voters ‘demand that the Party be more responsive to their issues’ activist says

    08:26

  • Prominent conservatives issue report saying election was not stolen--but will peers listen?

    10:48

  • New footage of Uvalde police shows ‘they weren’t organized’ Sandy Hook first responder says

    09:14

  • ‘The criminal buck has to stop with Donald Trump,’ not Meadows legal expert asserts

    09:45

  • There's enough for DOJ to open case with Donald Trump's name in subject line legal expert says

    10:23

  • 'America is in a very precarious time' former Oath Keepers spokesman, Jan. 6 hearing witness says

    08:09

  • Bannon would lie and attack Jan. 6 committee if giving public hearing expert says

    08:25

  • Expert describes far-right militia movement as ‘guerrilla army interested in overthrow of America’

    10:06

  • ‘Too little to really help patients’: Alabama reproductive health doctor on Biden executive order

    06:59

  • Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out

    10:54

  • ‘The insurrectionists’ clubhouse’: Little-known hub reportedly hosts MAGA allies, Jan. 6 suspects

    08:01

  • Joy Reid: Unlike conservative Tory party in UK and Boris, Trump’s GOP refuses to ditch him

    11:53

  • Joy Reid explains why Lindsey Graham being subpoenaed in criminal investigation is 'very big deal'

    09:21

  • Highland Park mayor on July 4th shooting: We’re sad and we’re furious

    08:18

The Reidout

Indiana AG ‘needs to stop smearing’ doc who gave 10-year-old rape victim abortion her lawyer says

07:18

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the doctor who legally ended the pregnancy of a 10-year-old girl who was raped, may pursue a defamation lawsuit against Indiana’s attorney general for his spurious public statements aimed at her. Kathleen DeLaney, attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard, joins Joy Reid to discuss.July 20, 2022

  • ‘This was too important to mismanage’: Outrage over Secret Service deleting Jan. 5, 6 text messages

    12:00
  • Now Playing

    Indiana AG ‘needs to stop smearing’ doc who gave 10-year-old rape victim abortion her lawyer says

    07:18
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Abbott is the greatest public safety threat in our state’ Texas state representative says

    09:26

  • Jury selection begins in Bannon's contempt trial as Jan. 6 committee readies for Thursday's hearing

    10:21

  • Secret Service denies ‘maliciously’ deleting Jan. 5 & 6 texts but expert finds this ‘very suspect’

    11:23

  • Malcolm Nance: The Ukrainians are going to win. I'll see you on Victory Over Russia Day

    06:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All