DeSantis can use woke as slur but it won’t play outside base expert says

- Now Playing
DeSantis can use woke as slur but it won’t play outside base expert says06:49
- UP NEXT
Legal expert: I'm confident in saying a Trump indictment is coming soon12:00
Weaponizing of government hearings have accomplished ‘absolutely nothing’ Rep. Daniel Goldman says05:57
‘It doesn’t look good, but wait and see’: Expert on Manhattan DA’s office possibly charging Trump12:01
Charlie Sykes: House GOP is acting as Tucker Carlson’s gofer10:39
Journalist Masih Alinejad: We need global feminist movement to back women of Iran, Afghanistan05:54
Joy Reid: Never forget Tucker Carlson admitted under oath to never believing Trump's election lies08:06
Kurt Bardella: Dominion suit reveals 'Fox is nothing more than a Republican Super PAC'10:34
‘It's death to public discourse’: First Amendment expert on Florida bills targeting media workers07:57
Mehdi Hasan on Fox News: This is a propaganda organization not a news organization12:00
‘That’s going to be a goldmine’: Expert on Jack Smith scrutinizing Trump attorneys08:10
'GOP takes cues from Viktor Orbán': Michelle Goldberg on abortion fight10:26
‘It’s targeting the marginalized’: Tennessee gov. signs bill restricting drag performances08:12
Fox board member Paul Ryan begged network to stop spreading election lies Dominion filing alleges05:16
‘It’s targeting the marginalized’: Tennessee gov. signs bill restricting drag performances08:12
Katie Phang: I anticipate Alex Murdaugh will be sentenced to life with 30 year minimum06:20
Chicago Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson says Lori Lightfoot ‘abandoned’ her progressive promises07:35
Rep. Swalwell: Authorities respecting Trump’s ‘red lines’ for fear of backlash reward bad behavior10:41
Dr. Patel on Covid origins: We’ll likely never come to definitive conclusion04:48
Wendy Davis: Abortion exceptions are ‘window dressing’ to make bans look more acceptable07:58
- Now Playing
DeSantis can use woke as slur but it won’t play outside base expert says06:49
- UP NEXT
Legal expert: I'm confident in saying a Trump indictment is coming soon12:00
Weaponizing of government hearings have accomplished ‘absolutely nothing’ Rep. Daniel Goldman says05:57
‘It doesn’t look good, but wait and see’: Expert on Manhattan DA’s office possibly charging Trump12:01
Charlie Sykes: House GOP is acting as Tucker Carlson’s gofer10:39
Journalist Masih Alinejad: We need global feminist movement to back women of Iran, Afghanistan05:54
Play All