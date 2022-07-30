IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

Joy Reid: DeSantis is anti-big business only when that business doesn't agree with his ideology

07:55

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is proposing new rules on which businesses can get Florida investments, prohibiting those that take into account environmental, social, and governance factors, which is a common practice to screen a company's behaviors before investing in it. Critics agree DeSantis is simultaneously going after so-called "woke" businesses, while the state he should be governing faces numerous crises. Florida St. Sen. Shevrin Jones joins The ReidOut, telling Joy Reid that Ron DeSantis has, "decided to take a scorched earth approach in his quest for power."July 30, 2022

