Activist claims DeSantis ‘decided to just sit back, do nothing’ as Covid surged in Florida
07:23
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was missing from public view from December 17 through New Year's Eve, with the exception of a December 19 Fox News interview, while his state was facing its biggest surge in Covid cases yet. No one on his team has yet answered: Why was the governor largely invisible to the public when Covid was spiking and Florida mayors were pleading for help? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 4, 2022
