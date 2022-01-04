IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Omicron variant a ‘master evader of the immune system’

    03:05

  • Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    Activist claims DeSantis ‘decided to just sit back, do nothing’ as Covid surged in Florida

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    CDC to clarify new Covid isolation guidelines as confusion grows

    01:15

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for ages 12 to 15 years old

    00:26

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green banned from Twitter for Covid misinformation

    02:42

  • The toll of the unvaccinated in hospitals continues to rise, compromising life-saving care for those in need

    04:39

  • U.S. passes 55 million Covid cases

    03:28

  • Fmr. Health Secretary says COVID-19 exposes holes in U.S. Healthcare System

    05:57

  • Are government efforts to fix “crazy scavenger hunt” testing process “too little, too late”?

    03:35

  • New “no strings attached” TX-based COVID vaccine looks to combat global spread

    04:38

  • Union head says big business influenced CDC Covid Policy change

    03:59

  • U.S. shatters daily coronavirus case count as omicron surges

    05:55

  • U.S. surpasses 54 million total Covid cases

    05:23

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘How can we continue to put young children at risk?’

    07:06

  • Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley declares emergency over Covid-19 firefighter shortage

    04:37

  • Education Secretary: Students deserve the opportunity to be in the classroom

    05:16

  • Nurse and flight attendant unions push back on new CDC guidelines

    08:07

  • Dr. Osterholm: Number of cases set to rise dramatically over next three to four weeks

    10:01

  • 'The common enemy is the virus': Fauci calls for national unity in fighting Covid

    03:32

The Reidout

Activist claims DeSantis ‘decided to just sit back, do nothing’ as Covid surged in Florida

07:23

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was missing from public view from December 17 through New Year's Eve, with the exception of a December 19 Fox News interview, while his state was facing its biggest surge in Covid cases yet. No one on his team has yet answered: Why was the governor largely invisible to the public when Covid was spiking and Florida mayors were pleading for help? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Jan. 4, 2022

  • Omicron variant a ‘master evader of the immune system’

    03:05

  • Trump facing new pressure days ahead of 1/6 anniversary

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    Activist claims DeSantis ‘decided to just sit back, do nothing’ as Covid surged in Florida

    07:23
  • UP NEXT

    CDC to clarify new Covid isolation guidelines as confusion grows

    01:15

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for ages 12 to 15 years old

    00:26

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green banned from Twitter for Covid misinformation

    02:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All