DeSantis slammed by FL state rep.: ‘He had a lot of audacity to come there after he lit the match’

Ron DeSantis getting booed at a vigil for the Jacksonville shooting victims is discussed by Florida St. Rep. Angela Nixon, who stood next to the Florida governor and presidential candidate, while critics say he attended this community event for a campaign photo op. Bishop Dr. William J. Barber, II also joins Joy Reid to discuss.Aug. 29, 2023