    Joy Reid: DeSantis' people came to America in 20th century from disfavored group

The Reidout

Joy Reid: DeSantis’ people came to America in 20th century from disfavored group

“If Florida governor Ron DeSantis becomes president, which he is clearly aiming for, America will become the land of total government control over women’s bodies, Black history, gender identity--how you can teach, learn, read, think, even talk!,” Joy Reid opines on The ReidOut on MSNBC. Her panel of experts also discuss DeSantis’ new book and what his previous book reveals about his historical views that gravely mischaracterize slavery.Feb. 28, 2023

    Joy Reid: DeSantis' people came to America in 20th century from disfavored group

