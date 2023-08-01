‘They hate him like poison privately’: Pollster on certain DeSantis campaign committee GOP insiders

Florida faces numerous crises as its governor, Ron DeSantis, runs for president. State colleges have a high number of faculty openings. DeSantis' immigration law is driving away large numbers of vital migrant workers. Plus, Florida is facing a spike in cases of leprosy. All this as new reporting suggests his campaign reboot might need a reboot. Joy Reid and her panel discuss. Plus, pollster Fernand R. Amandi remembers Paul Reubens, also known as Pee-wee Herman, who died on Sunday at the age of 70.Aug. 1, 2023