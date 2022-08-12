IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Garland praised for 'speaking up' as DOJ moves to make FBI Mar-a-Lago search details public

Donald Trump could reveal the details of the FBI Mar-a-Lago search right now, but he has not, leaving the dangling question of, "why?" Now, the Department of Justice is moving to make that information public. We also bring you fresh reporting on a subpoena from this past spring concerning sensitive documents the FBI believed Trump was still improperly holding. Dr. Jason Johnson in for Joy Reid and our panel of experts analyze this developing story on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Aug. 12, 2022

