  • 'In prep for prosecution': DOJ's grand jury questioning 'dominated' by Trump WaPo says

  • What AG Garland told Lester Holt that should make Trump worry

  • Legal expert: If Garland believes nobody’s above the law he needs to prove it and charge Trump

    ‘Department of Justice began eyeing Trump’ slowly Washington Post reporter says

    WaPo: DOJ investigating Trump’s actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe

  • Trump’s unspoken words post-insurrection

  • Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges

  • See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 6

  • New reporting suggests DOJ probe into 1/6 is making major strides

  • Garland vows everyone responsible for Jan. 6 will be held accountable

  • New book 'The Big Lie' charts Trump's rise, fall, and the enablers who helped along the way

  • Trump edits to Jan. 7 speech suggest soft spot for Capitol attackers

  • Top Pence aides testify to 1/6 grand jury

  • ‘Accountability at the highest level’: Latest Jan. 6 news is bad for Trump

  • Journalist warns Trump going unpunished sends wrong message to future presidents on coup attempts

  • New video testimony from January 6th committee witnesses

  • ‘Closer to the top:’ Luria on top Pence aides testifying before DOJ grand jury

  • Will Ginny Thomas testify before Jan. 6 Cmte?

  • Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: See Murdoch's Fox News empire turn over 'Horrible' Trump evidence

  • GOP Sen. Hawley running from 'his' Jan. 6 mob is about far more than his humiliation

The Reidout

‘Department of Justice began eyeing Trump’ slowly Washington Post reporter says

In the latest news on Jan. 6 investigations, The Washington Post reports that the Justice Department is looking into former president Donald Trump's actions as part of a criminal probe, according to four people familiar with the situation. Carol Leonnig of The Washington Post, who reported on this breaking news story, and MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler, join The ReidOut to discuss.July 27, 2022

