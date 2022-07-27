‘Department of Justice began eyeing Trump’ slowly Washington Post reporter says

'In prep for prosecution': DOJ's grand jury questioning 'dominated' by Trump WaPo says07:54
What AG Garland told Lester Holt that should make Trump worry04:50
Legal expert: If Garland believes nobody’s above the law he needs to prove it and charge Trump10:24
- Now Playing
‘Department of Justice began eyeing Trump’ slowly Washington Post reporter says08:18
- UP NEXT
WaPo: DOJ investigating Trump’s actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe10:17
Trump’s unspoken words post-insurrection07:30
Trump's coup hangover: Murdoch's Fox-NY Post empire turns on Trump as Ron DeSantis surges06:33
See Trump's living nightmare on air: Fox News turns on 'Horrible' Trump over Jan. 603:33
New reporting suggests DOJ probe into 1/6 is making major strides08:23
Garland vows everyone responsible for Jan. 6 will be held accountable01:28
New book 'The Big Lie' charts Trump's rise, fall, and the enablers who helped along the way05:25
Trump edits to Jan. 7 speech suggest soft spot for Capitol attackers04:04
Top Pence aides testify to 1/6 grand jury03:20
‘Accountability at the highest level’: Latest Jan. 6 news is bad for Trump01:28
Journalist warns Trump going unpunished sends wrong message to future presidents on coup attempts11:27
New video testimony from January 6th committee witnesses08:33
‘Closer to the top:’ Luria on top Pence aides testifying before DOJ grand jury13:35
Will Ginny Thomas testify before Jan. 6 Cmte?07:39
Trump's new Jan. 6 nightmare: See Murdoch's Fox News empire turn over 'Horrible' Trump evidence04:54
GOP Sen. Hawley running from 'his' Jan. 6 mob is about far more than his humiliation04:26
'In prep for prosecution': DOJ's grand jury questioning 'dominated' by Trump WaPo says07:54
What AG Garland told Lester Holt that should make Trump worry04:50
Legal expert: If Garland believes nobody’s above the law he needs to prove it and charge Trump10:24
- Now Playing
‘Department of Justice began eyeing Trump’ slowly Washington Post reporter says08:18
- UP NEXT
WaPo: DOJ investigating Trump’s actions in Jan. 6 criminal probe10:17
Trump’s unspoken words post-insurrection07:30
Play All