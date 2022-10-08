‘What else might be out there at other properties Trump owns?’: Former CIA director on DOJ fears

- Now Playing
‘What else might be out there at other properties Trump owns?’: Former CIA director on DOJ fears11:13
- UP NEXT
Sen. Chris Murphy: I'm furious that Alex Jones put these parents through misery07:24
Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man08:50
Rep. Swalwell on new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime08:26
Rep. Cori Bush on her new memoir ‘The Forerunner: A Story Of Pain And Perseverance In America’06:02
Val Demings: Marco Rubio should pay a price for abstaining from vote on FEMA disaster aid05:31
Charlie Crist: DeSantis talks about freedom yet wants to attack women’s right to choose07:18
John Fetterman's tattoos, under GOP attack, are memorials to his battle as mayor against gun violence he says07:38
Eric Holder: Vote up and down the ballot for candidates who will be Democracy Defenders09:09
Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says07:55
Disturbing, hateful rhetoric from right sign of resurgence of fascism experts say11:50
Wisconsin Dem. U.S. Senate nominee, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, slams incumbent’s abortion stance07:23
‘They don’t know where to go’: Ali Velshi on stalled Hurricane Ian relief efforts10:57
‘Who asked Ginni Thomas to call legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona?’ legal expert asks08:05
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says08:56
Joy Reid on Hurricane Ian: There's no doubt our earth is getting warmer and feeding these beasts07:13
St. Petersburg, Florida mayor praises Biden and more ‘folks working together’ as Hurricane Ian hits04:27
‘We need to build smarter, take climate change seriously’ expert says as Hurricane Ian hits08:20
Legal expert: Stone may join Bannon in club of pardoned Trump henchmen who commit more crimes07:51
Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. Is DeSantis up to the test?12:00
- Now Playing
‘What else might be out there at other properties Trump owns?’: Former CIA director on DOJ fears11:13
- UP NEXT
Sen. Chris Murphy: I'm furious that Alex Jones put these parents through misery07:24
Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man08:50
Rep. Swalwell on new ad exposing Kevin McCarthy's dismal record on crime08:26
Rep. Cori Bush on her new memoir ‘The Forerunner: A Story Of Pain And Perseverance In America’06:02
Val Demings: Marco Rubio should pay a price for abstaining from vote on FEMA disaster aid05:31
Play All