IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘think big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

    07:43
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Colin Allred: Trump presidency 'was a stress test for our system'

    04:03

  • Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'

    07:18

  • Stacey Abrams: Voter suppression is baked into DNA of election systems but so is voter persistence

    08:04

  • Meet the most powerful pro-democracy group you never heard of

    05:05

  • Discussing Texas Republican Lawmakers Consideration of a Florida-Style Voting Measures

    10:11

  • Katyal: Arguing to Supreme Court is like arguing to nine different courts

    06:09

  • Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote

    05:56

  • Discussing AAPI Voter Advocacy in the Senate Runoff Election

    03:34

  • Stacey Abrams feeling confident about her shot at GA Governor

    08:19

  • For Fact’s Sake: Widespread voter fraud doesn’t exist in America

    04:04

  • Election workers become heroes and villains in midterm spotlight

    04:32

  • Election turnout in Georgia 'extraordinary' so far despite obstacles to voting: Abrams 

    03:24

  • Officials worry about voter intimidation

    03:44

  • Federal judge rules against intimidating ballot box vigilantes in Arizona

    00:38

  • Katie Hobbs: 2022 midterms “is a choice between sanity or chaos”

    05:57

  • #VelshiAcrossAmerica: Why populism rises in Arizona

    01:31

  • Tight races in AZ reflects its “independent spirit” – and Democrats are hopeful for key victories

    05:55

  • How election officials (and individuals) can guard against ballot box intimidation tactics

    08:11

  • Polling expert: ‘We are seeing a Roe effect in the polling’

    06:09

The Reidout

Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘think big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

07:43

Voters stood up for democracy this year, electing Democrats who campaigned heavily on preserving it. Take Minnesota, where Democrats are in charge of both chambers for the first time in eight years. Plus, Governor Tim Walz is asking his fellow Democrats to "think big" when it comes to voting issues. Gov. Walz of Minnesota joins The ReidOut to discuss.Dec. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Minnesota Gov. Walz asks fellow Democrats to ‘think big’ when it comes to fixing voting issues

    07:43
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Colin Allred: Trump presidency 'was a stress test for our system'

    04:03

  • Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'

    07:18

  • Stacey Abrams: Voter suppression is baked into DNA of election systems but so is voter persistence

    08:04

  • Meet the most powerful pro-democracy group you never heard of

    05:05

  • Discussing Texas Republican Lawmakers Consideration of a Florida-Style Voting Measures

    10:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All