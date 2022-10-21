Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney in Arizona exemplifies why down-ballot votes matter

The Arizona Secretary of State’s office is now asking the DOJ to investigate potential voter intimidation after a group of people “approached and followed” a voter in Maricopa County who was just dropping off a ballot at a drop box--and it doesn’t seem like an isolated incident. Tonight's Democracy Defender, Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney, who, if elected, will be responsible for overseeing the Maricopa County Election Board tasked with certifying future elections, joins Joy Reid to discuss this and the state's contested 1864 abortion ban.Oct. 21, 2022