Democratic nominee for AZ Sec. of State, slams GOP opponent for having been at Capitol insurrection

Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for Arizona Secretary of State, tried to decertify the Arizona election results back in 2020, is a member of the Oath Keepers, and was at the Capitol insurrection. Adrian Fontes, Democratic nominee for Arizona Secretary of State, joins The ReidOut on his GOP opponent apparently making light of having been at the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection saying, "This was an attempted coup. For him to minimize it like that is not just callous. It's obscene[.]"Sept. 24, 2022