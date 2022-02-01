Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams details her Georgia governor race strategy
10:18
Share this -
copied
Democratic Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams details her campaign strategy with Joy Reid saying, ‘I believe that we can serve all of Georgia. One Georgia, working together to make sure everyone has access and opportunity.’Feb. 1, 2022
Joy Reid: Trump has emerged from his MAGA cocoon a fully-formed authoritarian butterfly
09:00
Now Playing
Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams details her Georgia governor race strategy
10:18
UP NEXT
Joy Reid asks GOP: Wokeness is communism, but book banning isn’t?
10:18
Fake electors misrepresented themselves to overturn popular vote in particular states Raskin says
08:46
New Mexico AG believes seditious conspiracy charges ‘on the table’ for fake electors
06:35
Creator of banned ‘Maus’ graphic novel: I just know the people that banned this are stupid