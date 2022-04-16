IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Texas gov. candidate Beto O’Rourke slams Gov. Abbott for border truck inspections costing millions

The Reidout

Texas gov. candidate Beto O’Rourke slams Gov. Abbott for border truck inspections costing millions

07:24

Democratic candidate for governor of Texas Beto O’Rourke slams GOP incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott for ordering truck inspections at the southern border costing millions of dollars and potentially driving up inflation. “This guy cannot keep the lights on,” O’Rourke tells Joy Reid.April 16, 2022

