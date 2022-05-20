IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for governor of Arkansas, on his plan to win

06:43

Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for governor of Arkansas, joins Joy Reid on his plan to win. "We have been to places where they haven't seen a Black person in a very long time. And the conversations have been great,” Jones tells Joy Reid. “Because people want good education, good infrastructure, and great jobs. So that’s how we are going to win this race."May 20, 2022

