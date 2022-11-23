IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: This is an exciting time to give power back to the people

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: This is an exciting time to give power back to the people

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is the biggest midterms winner not Republican Ron DeSantis despite political media pronouncements Joy Reid explains. Joy talks with the Democratic governor they call "Big Gretch," the newly re-elected governor of Michigan, on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Nov. 23, 2022

