IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘Here’s a cautionary tale’: Joy Reid on her image, voice being used in deep fake scam

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Table is set. Smith is ready to go’: Legal expert on special counsel and third Trump indictment

    08:23

  • ‘This is sick stuff’: Julián Castro slams Texas razor wire river barrier targeting migrants

    06:40

  • ‘It's a party of chaos’: Rep. Swalwell slams GOP as special counsel probes Jan. 6 ‘war room'

    11:43

  • ‘Right-wing fantasy everybody's after them’: Expert on pro-vigilante song pulled from country TV

    07:43

  • Why was Trump aide William Russell asked to appear again before the grand jury?

    11:44

  • 'The next Trump' will ‘weaponize federal government for revenge’ if elected 'Blowback' author says

    07:49

  • People are 'horrified' upon witnessing Palestinians living 'without basic rights' Beinart explains

    06:49

  • Rep. Swalwell slams McCarthy: 'Just because he is corrupt, doesn't mean prosecutors are corrupt'

    08:37

  • Rap video political ad hailing Marjorie Taylor Greene as 'Mayor of Magaville' called 'offensive'

    06:50

  • Trump is campaigning to establish ‘a presidential dictatorship’ historian Beschloss says

    10:23

  • Joy Reid: Republican 2024 presidential candidates ‘cannot read the room’ on voters’ priorities

    11:03

  • Joy Reid: To say it’s been a rough week for DeSantis is a massive understatement

    08:46

  • ‘That boom you hear is Putin’s head exploding’: Fmr. NATO commander on Sweden, Finland joining

    08:56

  • ‘Host of federal crimes Trump could be charged with’: Co-creator of Jan. 6 prosecution memorandum

    10:46

  • Pro-choice supporter who publicly called out Iowa GOP for proposed abortion ban slams bill passage

    10:02

  • ‘Billionaire influence over Supreme Court is greater than legal influence’: Sen. Whitehouse

    07:46

  • ‘All signs point to potential indictment’: Atlanta reporter on Georgia grand jury and Trump

    07:22

  • ‘It’s not democratic’: Author slams Iowa legislature special session for new abortion restrictions

    10:59

  • Joy Reid critiques Iowa Republicans scheduling presidential caucus for Martin Luther King Day 2024

    02:47

The Reidout

‘Here’s a cautionary tale’: Joy Reid on her image, voice being used in deep fake scam

02:35

The boom in AI technology has made it much harder to tell if what we are seeing online is real or fake. Joy Reid shares a cautionary tale in which her image and voice were stolen for use in a deep fake scam. July 25, 2023

  • Now Playing

    ‘Here’s a cautionary tale’: Joy Reid on her image, voice being used in deep fake scam

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Table is set. Smith is ready to go’: Legal expert on special counsel and third Trump indictment

    08:23

  • ‘This is sick stuff’: Julián Castro slams Texas razor wire river barrier targeting migrants

    06:40

  • ‘It's a party of chaos’: Rep. Swalwell slams GOP as special counsel probes Jan. 6 ‘war room'

    11:43

  • ‘Right-wing fantasy everybody's after them’: Expert on pro-vigilante song pulled from country TV

    07:43

  • Why was Trump aide William Russell asked to appear again before the grand jury?

    11:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All