IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘I think it's stiff, but still too light’: Legal expert on Oath Keepers leader’s 18 year sentence

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    ‘Their values are out of whack’: GOP debt ceiling politicking could harm veterans Rep. Khanna says

    11:31
  • UP NEXT

    'A lot of girls are going to die': SC state sen. slams her legislature passing 6 week abortion ban

    08:00

  • ‘A disaster for Ron DeSantis’: Former GOP congressman on Florida gov.'s 2024 presidential kickoff

    10:05

  • San Francisco Republicans hosting anti-trans 'parental rights night' exposed by columnist

    04:59

  • ‘His first book disappeared from the Internet’: Writer on DeSantis’ curious 2011 book on US history

    07:43

  • ‘We don't repudiate the debts of the United States’: Rep. Raskin on GOP debt ceiling obstruction

    07:13

  • 'You need to be careful who you patronize': NAACP official explains its Florida travel advisory

    03:23

  • 'Putin is a sending signal to MAGA base': Fmr. CIA director on Putin sanctioning Trump's critics

    06:37

  • Stacey Abrams: Black women’s underrepresentation in U.S. Senate ‘is an American issue’

    07:56

  • Chasten Buttigieg on YA version of his memoir: ‘If the book is banned I think that's just politics’

    03:09

  • Ali Velshi slams GOP for targeting poor in debt ceiling negotiations

    07:17

  • DeSantis touting himself as Trump alternative ‘makes no sense’ due to ‘policy baggage’ expert says

    08:49

  • FBI workers disciplined for inserting political opinions in work are now MAGA heroes: Legal expert

    09:22

  • ‘Outward racism, bigotry’: Rep. Dean calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene for Rep. Bowman insinuation

    10:09

  • Elon Musk's 'experiment' in free speech on Twitter has been a disaster for his bottom line

    05:12

  • It’s wild to watch extreme Republicans commit overreaches on abortion access: President of NARAL

    06:22

  • I genuinely believe that the new FL immigration law is economic suicide: Immigration attorney

    06:41

  • House Dem Leader Jeffries: We hope to find some reasonable Republicans to prevent default crisis

    11:22

  • Joy Reid: Perverse worship of guns by politicians or anyone would be condemned in healthy society

    02:50

The Reidout

‘Their values are out of whack’: GOP debt ceiling politicking could harm veterans Rep. Khanna says

11:31

The debt ceiling crisis continues. With just seven days until the United States could default on our debt, talks between Republicans and White House representatives have yet to resolve the issue. Rep. Ro Khanna joins Joy Reid on what could come next, and the many veterans in particular who could be adversely affected.May 26, 2023

  • ‘I think it's stiff, but still too light’: Legal expert on Oath Keepers leader’s 18 year sentence

    05:49
  • Now Playing

    ‘Their values are out of whack’: GOP debt ceiling politicking could harm veterans Rep. Khanna says

    11:31
  • UP NEXT

    'A lot of girls are going to die': SC state sen. slams her legislature passing 6 week abortion ban

    08:00

  • ‘A disaster for Ron DeSantis’: Former GOP congressman on Florida gov.'s 2024 presidential kickoff

    10:05

  • San Francisco Republicans hosting anti-trans 'parental rights night' exposed by columnist

    04:59

  • ‘His first book disappeared from the Internet’: Writer on DeSantis’ curious 2011 book on US history

    07:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All