The Reidout

'He's kind of a master of the inside game': fmr. Obama campaign manager on Biden, debt ceiling deal

11:01

With a debt ceiling deal in place, the apparent wrath of the far-right House Freedom Caucus has risen in response. "If the Republican chaos caucus is this mad about the debt ceiling deal, you know President Biden got a good result," Joy Reid opines on The ReidOut. Her panel brings their analysis.May 31, 2023

