The Reidout

Elie Mystal: Judge Chu cried out for sympathy for Daunte Wright’s killer in front of his mother

08:35

Daunte Wright’s killer Kim Potter being sentenced to 2 years in prison, when sentencing guidelines called for 6-8 years, is decried by legal expert Elie Mystal. ‘Judge Chu wants us to look at things through Potter's eyes? I say no,’ Mystal tells Joy Reid. ‘I will look at things through Daunte Wright's eyes. I can imagine the last thing Daunte Wright saw.’Feb. 19, 2022

