'She's not on trial': Why Fani Willis' testimony should scare Trump's lawyers
Feb. 16, 202411:58
The Reidout

Fulton County DA Fani Willis was on the witness stand in Atlanta pushing back against a series of degrading personal questions on Thursday, as Donald Trump's lawyers attempted to get her removed from the Georgia election interference case, relating to allegations linked to Willis’ relationship with Trump special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Feb. 16, 2024

