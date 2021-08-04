IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NY State Assembly Member: If Cuomo does not resign we must impeach

Calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation reached a crescendo just hours after New York State Attorney General Letitia James released the disturbing findings of her five-month investigation--that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. New York State Assembly Member Ron Kim, former Assistant U.S. Attorney and former 2021 NYC mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, and former special advisor to Governor Andrew Cuomo Susan Del Percio, join The ReidOut with their analysis.Aug. 4, 2021

