Student slams DeSantis admin’s ‘blatant racism’ for blocking AP African-American studies class, may sue

Florida county officials look to re-erect Confederate monument at courthouse01:55
- Now Playing
Student slams DeSantis admin’s ‘blatant racism’ for blocking AP African-American studies class, may sue08:01
- UP NEXT
Rev. Al: Tyre Nichols' death is an outrage and race is still involved06:49
Shootings bring new terror to Asian-American community already facing racism, violence05:59
‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education09:31
GOP group showing footage of Breonna Taylor shooting at restaurant decried by local activists06:28
Traffic stop and death of Tyre Nichols leads to the firing of 5 Memphis police officers00:39
'Shocked & disappointed': Ron DeSantis blocks African American studies course04:56
Rep. Lee introduces bill to fight white supremacy, 'the largest part of domestic terrorism'07:23
DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education09:57
National Day of Racial Healing: An MSNBC town hall52:23
Minnijean Brown-Trickey: Activism is a life sentence11:30
Watch: National Day of Racial Healing audience Q&A08:30
Mississippi, Alabama still celebrating Confederate general on MLK Day01:26
Trymaine Lee Previews MSNBC Town Hall on Racial Healing03:55
Conservatives distort King's words, ideas by cherry-picking ‘I Have a Dream’ speech experts eplain10:23
Sen. Warnock: Nobody will silence me on the issue of voting rights07:47
Martin Luther King III: We must quadruple our efforts to realize my parents' dream05:41
Rev. Al: Martin Luther King Day isn't a day to take off; it's a day to take on12:45
Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police06:51
Florida county officials look to re-erect Confederate monument at courthouse01:55
- Now Playing
Student slams DeSantis admin’s ‘blatant racism’ for blocking AP African-American studies class, may sue08:01
- UP NEXT
Rev. Al: Tyre Nichols' death is an outrage and race is still involved06:49
Shootings bring new terror to Asian-American community already facing racism, violence05:59
‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education09:31
GOP group showing footage of Breonna Taylor shooting at restaurant decried by local activists06:28
Play All