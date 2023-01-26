Student slams DeSantis admin’s ‘blatant racism’ for blocking AP African-American studies class, may sue

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday that he will sue his administration if it continues to block an AP course on African-American studies from being taught in the state's high schools. DeSantis rejected the program saying the course "significantly lacks educational value." During the lawsuit announcement, Crump was joined by three high school students who would be the lead plaintiffs. Elijah Edwards, one of these three high school students, and Florida St. Sen. Shevrin Jones, join Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 26, 2023