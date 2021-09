In July, a man at a Texas school board meeting accused Principal James Whitfield, the school's first-ever Black principal, of promoting critical race theory, and what he called the "conspiracy of systemic racism." A month later, Whitfield was suspended. James Whitfield, principal of Colleyville Heritage High School and his attorney, David Henderson, a civil rights attorney and a former prosecutor, join Joy Reid to share their story. The school denies a connection.Sept. 18, 2021