Doctor urges masking, boosters as omicron variant causes COVID surge
Doctor urges masking, boosters as omicron variant causes COVID surge10:08
COVID is raging again across the U.S. as the holiday season continues, with the omicron variant posing a new threat. Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser joins The ReidOut to discuss.Dec. 21, 2021
