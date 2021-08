Three U.S. Senators announced today that they tested positive for COVID-19. All say they are fully vaccinated. That news comes as parts of the country, particularly in the South, are being pummeled by the delta variant. Rep. Charlie Crist, Dr. Vin Gupta, and Amy Nell, a Florida parent suing Gov. Ron DeSanits over masking policies in schools, join Joy Reid to discuss.Aug. 20, 2021