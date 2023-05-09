IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'When I see the crown I think of the pain of my ancestors': Expert on King Charles III coronation

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Republicans are basically saying the Second Amendment is a suicide pact

    11:34

  • ‘To Donald all women look alike’: Trump expert on his deposition played during civil rape trial

    10:03

  • ‘Everyone in government has strict ethics rules except Supreme Court’: SCOTUS expert Ian Millhiser

    08:36

  • ‘When it comes to ethics Supreme Court is like out of control frat house’: Richard Painter

    09:08

  • 'Jordan Neely was failed by many levels of government': Homeless rights advocate on subway killing

    09:12

  • Joy Reid on Tucker Carlson text: White nationalist receipts can you get you fired, even from Fox

    10:10

  • ‘I won't rest until we get something done’: Warnock calls for gun reform after Atlanta shooting

    09:01

  • Sen. Whitehouse on Democrats on the Judiciary Committee calling for Supreme Court ethics reform

    10:39

  • Trump assault accuser Jessica Leeds on taking the stand in E. Jean Carroll's Trump rape civil trial

    08:04

  • ‘Some of her admissions made her more credible’: legal expert on E. Jean Carroll's new testimony

    03:52

  • White House Correspondents’ Dinner host Roy Wood, Jr. on ‘honoring the nature of the roast’

    05:54

  • ‘You're going to take away food stamps?’: Rep. Khanna slams GOP debt ceiling demands

    10:01

  • Supreme Court’s ability to police itself ‘has already proven to be false’ Elie Mystal says

    08:53

  • Proud Boys went into Jan. 6 ‘committed to carrying out violence’ Rep. Swalwell says

    10:29

  • 'You get re-victimized when telling story over and over': Legal expert on E. Jean Carroll testimony

    07:25

  • ‘The Trump team sees Pence going in as end of investigation’: Hugo Lowell

    11:04

  • Joy Reid: Will Fox stick with brand of white supremacist and Kremlin talking points post-Carlson?

    10:55

  • Trans Montana St. Rep. Zooey Zephyr calls out state house GOP for barring her from House chamber

    08:35

  • Biden’s ‘optimistic view of country’ a plus for re-election bid: NBC News White House correspondent

    11:04

The Reidout

'When I see the crown I think of the pain of my ancestors': Expert on King Charles III coronation

05:13

The coronation of King Charles III is facing blowback from parts of the British Commonwealth, especially the Caribbean. We critique this weekend's lavish and what many would call anachronistic ceremony.May 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'When I see the crown I think of the pain of my ancestors': Expert on King Charles III coronation

    05:13
  • UP NEXT

    Joy Reid: Republicans are basically saying the Second Amendment is a suicide pact

    11:34

  • ‘To Donald all women look alike’: Trump expert on his deposition played during civil rape trial

    10:03

  • ‘Everyone in government has strict ethics rules except Supreme Court’: SCOTUS expert Ian Millhiser

    08:36

  • ‘When it comes to ethics Supreme Court is like out of control frat house’: Richard Painter

    09:08

  • 'Jordan Neely was failed by many levels of government': Homeless rights advocate on subway killing

    09:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All