Cori Bush on $27 million George Floyd settlement: ‘We can’t put a price tag on this man’s life’01:51
The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit with George Floyd's family just weeks before the trial is scheduled to begin for the former officer charged with murder in his death. Congressmember Cori Bush says ‘we can’t put a price tag on this man’s life’ and mentions how ‘our state legislatures will work to come up with all this anti-protester legislation ... instead of fixing the problem."