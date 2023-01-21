Planned Parenthood CEO: Anti-abortion forces have made clear they want a nationwide ban

Backlash against anti-abortion laws produces new legal strategies, more secure rights06:32
Planned Parenthood CEO: Anti-abortion forces have made clear they want a nationwide ban11:30
First March For Life since overturning of Roe v. Wade02:52
Cecile Richards: 17 states have banned abortion, but it’s clear the Republican Party isn’t satisfied11:06
Investigation with obvious omissions fails to find leaker of Supreme Court abortion ruling07:29
Lawrence on SCOTUS leak report: What about Ginni Thomas?09:11
Tribe: What matters is SCOTUS abortion decision, not the leak03:30
Supreme Court says it can’t find the abortion draft leaker03:54
Supreme Court 'unable to identify person responsible' for Dobbs opinion leak05:48
Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation02:05
As abortion pills become easier to get, Republicans push back in draconian ways08:13
Alabama AG walks back suggestion women could be prosecuted for using abortion pill05:02
Republicans invent fake procedure for symbolic anti-abortion vote03:12
House GOP makes abortion bills priority in week one02:46
‘It comes down to freedom’: Rep. Jayapal on House Republicans voting on new abortion restrictions09:01
Rep. Ro Khanna on Rep. Santos 'It's embarrassing to Congress.'04:38
Republican-led House to take up abortion-related bills02:37
Discussing the Fight for Reproductive Rights in 202305:22
Gov. Tim Walz: 'This is a critical time in our nation's history'07:18
'Woman' is the word of 2022: Here's Why06:22
