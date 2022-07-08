‘The insurrectionists’ clubhouse’: Little-known hub reportedly hosts MAGA allies, Jan. 6 suspects

The little-known Conservative Partnership Institute reportedly supports and hosts MAGA-world figures from Trump’s White House such as Mark Meadows, plus other prominent conservatives named in the Jan. 6 probe such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to a compelling story from Grid News. Grid News reporter Maggie Severns and political strategist Kurt Bardella join Joy Reid with their analyses of what is being dubbed, "the insurrectionists’ clubhouse," by Grid News.July 8, 2022