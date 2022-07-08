IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot while giving campaign speech

  UP NEXT

The Reidout

‘The insurrectionists’ clubhouse’: Little-known hub reportedly hosts MAGA allies, Jan. 6 suspects

08:01

The little-known Conservative Partnership Institute reportedly supports and hosts MAGA-world figures from Trump’s White House such as Mark Meadows, plus other prominent conservatives named in the Jan. 6 probe such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to a compelling story from Grid News. Grid News reporter Maggie Severns and political strategist Kurt Bardella join Joy Reid with their analyses of what is being dubbed, "the insurrectionists’ clubhouse," by Grid News.July 8, 2022

  UP NEXT

