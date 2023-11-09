'We have a responsibility to measure our words': Schneider on voting in favor of censuring Tlaib

Congress censuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) over her rhetoric about the war between Israel and Hamas is discussed by Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), who voted in favor of censuring Tlaib. “I think the important thing to recognize is that as elected officials we all have a responsibility to express our feelings, express our views... We also have a responsibility to measure our words…," Schneider tells Joy Reid.Nov. 9, 2023