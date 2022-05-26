Joy Reid: Replace four or five Republican senators and you can pass gun reform

In the wake of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins Joy Reid, and discusses how many seats would need to be flipped in the Senate to pass common sense gun laws--and it is only four or five, according to the senator. "You heard it here. You need four or five, everybody. Replace four or five of those Republican senators and you can have the things that you want," Joy Reid related on Wednesday after speaking to Sen. Whitehouse.May 26, 2022