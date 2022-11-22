Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting condemned by LGBTQ activist Brandon Wolf

The Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting, the second mass shooting at an LGBTQ club, comes during an onslaught of Republican legislation targeting gay and especially trans people throughout the country. Pulse Nightclub survivor and Equality Florida press secretary Brandon Wolf joins The ReidOut, telling Joy Reid, "I am angry because I am tired of asking, of begging, of screaming and scratching and clawing for people to just see us as human." Dr. David J. Johns, executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Nov. 22, 2022