Club Q mass shooting survivor: It was home and to not have that anymore hurts

The Colorado Springs community is still mourning after Saturday's mass shooting at Club Q, a tragic reminder of the ongoing anti-LGBTQ hate rhetoric from many in the GOP. We examine Club Q as a sanctuary for the city's LGBTQ community, despite Colorado having a history as a longtime center of anti-LGBTQ activism going back to the 1990s. Joshua Thurman, a Club Q shooting survivor, shares his memory of that tragic night, and what made the club "home." Nadine Bridges, executive director of LGBTQ advocacy group One Colorado, also joins Joy Reid on The ReidOut on MSNBC.Nov. 23, 2022