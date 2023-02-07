CRT creator: If you are concerned by America’s rightward drift you must get involved

Neo-Nazis intent on race war target U.S. infrastructure07:05
- Now Playing
CRT creator: If you are concerned by America’s rightward drift you must get involved06:13
- UP NEXT
Neo-Nazi among 2 charged with plot to ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore06:37
'The 1619 Project' is the story of America, says Nikole Hannah-Jones12:03
Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge08:33
The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’08:04
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones08:39
Velshi: Qualified Immunity shields police from accountability05:34
House GOP vote to remove Ilhan Omar ‘demonized and targeted a Black Muslim woman’ Obeidallah says04:45
MAGA rebuked on TV: See Ebro tell U.S. to face ‘Who we are' from Jan. 6 to police brutality06:58
Marjorie Taylor Greene embarrasses herself with misinformed talking point02:24
How qualified immunity shields police from accountability09:29
Ta-Nehisi Coates on the right-wing backlash to teaching Black history17:09
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Biden meeting: We hope to collaborate with Republicans on police reform05:30
Rep. Taylor Greene wrongly claims one school received $5.1B to teach CRT02:20
Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable06:00
College Board 'bowed to political pressure' in AP African American Studies changes Kendi suggests11:57
Celebration of life held for Tyre Nichols06:41
Activists call for legislation to support policing changes following death of Tyre Nichols11:18
Rev. Al: We will stand and fight in the name of Tyre Nichols11:04
Neo-Nazis intent on race war target U.S. infrastructure07:05
- Now Playing
CRT creator: If you are concerned by America’s rightward drift you must get involved06:13
- UP NEXT
Neo-Nazi among 2 charged with plot to ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore06:37
'The 1619 Project' is the story of America, says Nikole Hannah-Jones12:03
Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge08:33
The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’08:04
Play All