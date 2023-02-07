IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Neo-Nazis intent on race war target U.S. infrastructure

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    CRT creator: If you are concerned by America’s rightward drift you must get involved

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    Neo-Nazi among 2 charged with plot to ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore

    06:37

  • 'The 1619 Project' is the story of America, says Nikole Hannah-Jones

    12:03

  • Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge

    08:33

  • The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’

    08:04

  • #VelshiBannedBookClub: Revisiting “The 1619 Project” with Nikole Hannah-Jones

    08:39

  • Velshi: Qualified Immunity shields police from accountability

    05:34

  • House GOP vote to remove Ilhan Omar ‘demonized and targeted a Black Muslim woman’ Obeidallah says

    04:45

  • MAGA rebuked on TV: See Ebro tell U.S. to face ‘Who we are' from Jan. 6 to police brutality

    06:58

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene embarrasses herself with misinformed talking point

    02:24

  • How qualified immunity shields police from accountability

    09:29

  • Ta-Nehisi Coates on the right-wing backlash to teaching Black history

    17:09

  • Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Biden meeting: We hope to collaborate with Republicans on police reform

    05:30

  • Rep. Taylor Greene wrongly claims one school received $5.1B to teach CRT

    02:20

  • Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable

    06:00

  • College Board 'bowed to political pressure' in AP African American Studies changes Kendi suggests

    11:57

  • Celebration of life held for Tyre Nichols

    06:41

  • Activists call for legislation to support policing changes following death of Tyre Nichols

    11:18

  • Rev. Al: We will stand and fight in the name of Tyre Nichols

    11:04

The Reidout

CRT creator: If you are concerned by America’s rightward drift you must get involved

06:13

Leading scholar of critical race theory Kimberlé Crenshaw discusses allegations that the College Board altered its AP African American studies course in response to conservative political pressure. "I don't think it matters why they did it and when they did it,” she tells Joy Reid. “What matters is the fact that they did it.”Feb. 7, 2023

  • Neo-Nazis intent on race war target U.S. infrastructure

    07:05
  • Now Playing

    CRT creator: If you are concerned by America’s rightward drift you must get involved

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    Neo-Nazi among 2 charged with plot to ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore

    06:37

  • 'The 1619 Project' is the story of America, says Nikole Hannah-Jones

    12:03

  • Scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw on the new 'segregation' of knowledge

    08:33

  • The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’

    08:04

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All