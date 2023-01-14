IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police

    06:51
The Reidout

Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police

06:51

The Los Angeles Police Department has released body cam footage showing its officers tasing Keenan Darnell Anderson on January 3rd. Police say Anderson, a teacher and father, died at a hospital after he suffered a medical emergency about four hours after he was arrested. Co-founder of Black Lives Matter Patrisse Cullors shares about her cousin Keenan telling Joy Reid, "Keenan was a mentor. He was a teacher. He was a proud family member."Jan. 14, 2023

