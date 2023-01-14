Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police

- Now Playing
Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police06:51
- UP NEXT
ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt: '20% of Americans today believe in widely held antisemitic ideas'03:46
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”08:22
Freedom Caucus finds sudden odd interest in diversity amid House speaker spectacle11:44
GOP governors with presidential ambitions court Trump's base with cruelty to migrants09:28
Migrant Advocate: TX Gov. Abbott busing migrants with 'most racist, xenophobic intentions'04:18
Despite paroxysms on the right, midterms produced historic firsts for diversity07:25
Digging into the Uptick of Hate-Fueled Attacks in 202207:07
Congress to remove Dred Scott justice's bust and replace with Thurgood Marshall01:45
Broadway show set to close weeks after opening unless it can rally audiences07:06
Newly released Mandela interviews reveal ‘gracious African aristocrat’06:58
Rev. Al: 'Loudmouth' shows me and the country growing into different phases06:07
Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death02:55
Family of Patrick Lyoya file civil lawsuit in police shooting death02:55
Reflected in Georgia's blue shift: a national demographic 'inflection point'05:13
Rep. Horsford: "Without question the voters of Georgia have a clear contrast in the choice that’s leading up to Tuesday’s runoff"07:24
Sen. Tammy Baldwin on spearheading the historic bipartisan effort to pass the same-sex marriage bill04:42
Friday Nightcap: Sports controversies08:24
Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality03:18
Outrage intensifies after Kanye’s antisemitic interview06:27
- Now Playing
Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police06:51
- UP NEXT
ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt: '20% of Americans today believe in widely held antisemitic ideas'03:46
#VelshiBannedBookClub: Police brutality, white privilege, and “All American Boys”08:22
Freedom Caucus finds sudden odd interest in diversity amid House speaker spectacle11:44
GOP governors with presidential ambitions court Trump's base with cruelty to migrants09:28
Migrant Advocate: TX Gov. Abbott busing migrants with 'most racist, xenophobic intentions'04:18
Play All