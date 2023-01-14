Co-founder of Black Lives Matter mourns her cousin Keenan dying after being tased by LA police

The Los Angeles Police Department has released body cam footage showing its officers tasing Keenan Darnell Anderson on January 3rd. Police say Anderson, a teacher and father, died at a hospital after he suffered a medical emergency about four hours after he was arrested. Co-founder of Black Lives Matter Patrisse Cullors shares about her cousin Keenan telling Joy Reid, "Keenan was a mentor. He was a teacher. He was a proud family member."Jan. 14, 2023