  • Asha Rangappa: Mark Meadows is the epicenter of the architecture of this coup

    Club Q survivors on their Capitol Hill testimony denouncing anti-LGBTQ violence

    Brittney Griner is ‘committed to getting Paul Whelan, other Americans home’ her agent says

  • ‘Utterly deranged logic’: Reporter on Meadows, members of Congress texting to overturn 2020

  • Vance on Trump DOJ charges: I think we'll see this come to a head early in the new year

  • Rep. Swalwell: We’re lurching into an era where violence will be preferred over voting

  • ‘You’ve got a voice and you gotta be heard’: Drag queens traverse middle America in ‘WE’RE HERE’

  • Griner’s return to U.S. slammed by Trump who apparently ignored Whelan during his presidency

  • Rep. Cicilline: Supreme Court must be held accountable to ethical rules of conduct

  • Russian-American journalist: Russia offered Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing

  • NC governor slams 'independent legislature theory' as 'Donald Trump formula'

  • Joy Reid: Georgia and America averted a disaster and instead made history

  • Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote

  • Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong

  • Dean Obeidallah on Neo-Nazi Anglin, just reinstated on Twitter, owing him $4.1 million court judgment

  • Maddow on her hit podcast 'Ultra': We need a permanent anti-fascist consciousness as a country

  • Trump can appeal Mar-a-Lago special master dismissal but ‘the DOJ is on the job’ expert says

  • Joy Reid: I genuinely want to know what the case is for Herschel Walker

  • Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP

  • Dem Whip-designate Katherine Clark: We're a party that believes in governance and responsibility

