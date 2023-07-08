Meteorologist Chris Gloninger on receiving death threats over his climate crisis reports

Some scientists believe that July 4th may have been one of the hottest days on Earth in 125,000 years, and we keep breaking these records. The earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that was already rated as the hottest on record. Meteorologist Chris Gloninger discusses receiving death threats for reporting on the climate crisis before leaving the TV news profession as a result with Joy Reid. Jeff Goodell, author of ‘The Heat Will Kill You First,’ also joins The ReidOut on MSNBC.July 8, 2023