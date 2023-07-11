Thomas granted group 'unusual access' to Supreme Court's courtroom New York Times reporter says

Joy Reid critiques Iowa Republicans scheduling presidential caucus for Martin Luther King Day 202402:47
Tulsa Race Massacre survivors plan appeal after reparations case dismissed by judge attorney says06:12
- Now Playing
Thomas granted group 'unusual access' to Supreme Court's courtroom New York Times reporter says10:15
- UP NEXT
‘Antithetical to democracy’: Expert on Dec. 2020 White House meeting reportedly under DOJ scrutiny09:07
Meteorologist Chris Gloninger on receiving death threats over his climate crisis reports10:02
Legal threats to enforce affirmative action ruling 'enough to frighten universities’ expert says11:16
‘It's not inundated with actual Nazis’: IG Threads assessed by NBC News dystopia beat reporter07:00
Joy Reid: The Supreme Court is acting like unelected politicians, not a court09:34
‘He's a divider who peddles in lies, division’: Kumar on Trump’s posts attacking Biden family08:03
‘I represent the hope we all need’: Yusef Salaam on winning Dem primary for NYC City Council race07:50
'It boggles the mind Trump could be so cavalier with top secrets': Former DOJ Public Affairs Head11:16
SCOTUS 'religious freedom' ruling was 'completely based on a hypothetical' Joy Reid explains11:26
'There's no circumstance where we'll give up our bodily autonomy': Ohio abortion rights activist08:32
‘This is not just a small case about gay marriage’: Mystal on SCOTUS blow to LGBTQ protections11:32
‘These are people on the wrong side of history’: Democratic strategist on Moms for Liberty07:10
‘Malignant Black self-hatred’: Dyson slams Clarence Thomas concurrence on affirmative action ruling08:24
SCOTUS affirmative action ruling blames Black students for 'taking spots' of whites: Elie Mystal10:03
Some GOP presidential contenders ‘seem to be running to be in Trump's cabinet’: Charles Blow11:16
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: ‘Bidenomics is working and I think people are going to see it’07:56
Katyal: Supreme Court ruling ‘put nail in coffin' of 'independent state legislature theory'06:32
Joy Reid critiques Iowa Republicans scheduling presidential caucus for Martin Luther King Day 202402:47
Tulsa Race Massacre survivors plan appeal after reparations case dismissed by judge attorney says06:12
- Now Playing
Thomas granted group 'unusual access' to Supreme Court's courtroom New York Times reporter says10:15
- UP NEXT
‘Antithetical to democracy’: Expert on Dec. 2020 White House meeting reportedly under DOJ scrutiny09:07
Meteorologist Chris Gloninger on receiving death threats over his climate crisis reports10:02
Legal threats to enforce affirmative action ruling 'enough to frighten universities’ expert says11:16
Play All