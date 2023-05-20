Chasten Buttigieg on YA version of his memoir: ‘If the book is banned I think that's just politics’

Chasten Buttigieg discusses his new, young adult adaptation of his memoir, ‘I Have Something to Tell You.’ "I was a former middle school teacher, so I know my audience,” Buttigieg tells Joy Reid. “I wrote a completely age-appropriate book. If the book is banned I think that's just politics."May 20, 2023