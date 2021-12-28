Dr. Anthony Fauci calls shorter Covid-19 quarantine guidelines ‘prudent, based on science’
The CDC has released new guidelines shortening the recommended isolation and quarantine period for asymptomatic people with Covid-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and chief medical advisor to President Biden, joins The ReidOut to discuss.Dec. 28, 2021
