    Joy Reid: John Eastman effectively laid groundwork for nearly identical 'fake electors' scheme in 2020

    08:46
The Reidout

Joy Reid: John Eastman effectively laid groundwork for nearly identical ‘fake electors’ scheme in 2020

08:46

Cassidy Hutchinson testified at Tuesday's surprise Jan. 6 hearing that her former boss Mark Meadows planned to attend that infamous January 5th "War Room" meeting at the Willard Hotel with John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and others. Joy Reid and her panel discuss these characters from Donald Trump's inner circle.June 29, 2022

