IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid on climate crisis, oil dependency: 'You'd think it would be a priority to keep breathing'

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Pence ‘won’t take the boxing gloves off’ on Trump his former VP advisor says of presidential bid

    08:34

  • AJ Owens’ neighbor on accused shooter: We made numerous police reports on her but nothing was done

    08:54

  • George Conway on Meadows' 'incentive to cooperate' in Trump investigations by reportedly testifying

    10:36

  • ‘The hypocrisy and lies are astounding’: HRC president slams Haley remark on trans girls in sports

    06:56

  • ‘She simply knocked on the door’: Mother of Florida woman shot, killed after neighbor exchange

    09:08

  • 'There's something to be said for demonstrating what slow, quiet work does': Velshi on Biden speech

    09:29

  • ‘Biden is trying to burnish his resume as protector-in-chief’: Alex Wagner on debt limit address

    09:52

  • Psaki calls 2024 GOP political strategies ‘based on getting likes,’ ‘disconnected from the country’

    11:54

  • Partner of fallen Capitol police officer 'was really shocked' by protest lionizing Jan. 6 rioters

    05:12

  • Just-impeached TX AG Paxton sued Dem stronghold in 2020 to block use of universal mail-in ballots

    08:28

  • 'He's kind of a master of the inside game': fmr. Obama campaign manager on Biden, debt ceiling deal

    11:01

  • ‘This does smell a lot like obstruction’: Expert on new reporting on Trump's classified docs stash

    06:40

  • ‘I think it's stiff, but still too light’: Legal expert on Oath Keepers leader’s 18-year sentence

    05:49

  • ‘Their values are out of whack’: GOP debt ceiling politicking could harm veterans Rep. Khanna says

    11:31

  • 'A lot of girls are going to die': SC state sen. slams her legislature passing 6 week abortion ban

    08:00

  • ‘A disaster for Ron DeSantis’: Former GOP congressman on Florida gov.'s 2024 presidential kickoff

    10:05

  • San Francisco Republicans hosting anti-trans 'parental rights night' exposed by columnist

    04:59

  • ‘His first book disappeared from the Internet’: Writer on DeSantis’ curious 2011 book on US history

    07:43

  • ‘We don't repudiate the debts of the United States’: Rep. Raskin on GOP debt ceiling obstruction

    07:13

The Reidout

Joy Reid on climate crisis, oil dependency: 'You'd think it would be a priority to keep breathing'

01:57

The Canadian forest fire smoke impacting tens of millions, the climate crisis, and the power of petrostate Saudi Arabia are analyzed by Joy Reid. “You'd think it would be a priority to keep breathing,” she observes of America’s reluctance to reduce oil dependency.June 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid on climate crisis, oil dependency: 'You'd think it would be a priority to keep breathing'

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Pence ‘won’t take the boxing gloves off’ on Trump his former VP advisor says of presidential bid

    08:34

  • AJ Owens’ neighbor on accused shooter: We made numerous police reports on her but nothing was done

    08:54

  • George Conway on Meadows' 'incentive to cooperate' in Trump investigations by reportedly testifying

    10:36

  • ‘The hypocrisy and lies are astounding’: HRC president slams Haley remark on trans girls in sports

    06:56

  • ‘She simply knocked on the door’: Mother of Florida woman shot, killed after neighbor exchange

    09:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All