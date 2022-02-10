Joy Reid explains American right-wing co-optation of Canadian anti-Covid vaccine mandate trucker protest
Protesters are in their second week of demonstrating against Canadian vaccination mandates for truckers crossing the border, with the busiest border crossing between Canada and the United States still partially blocked on Wednesday. Joy Reid explains how the American right-wing has been salivating over these protests.Feb. 10, 2022
Joy Reid explains American right-wing co-optation of Canadian anti-Covid vaccine mandate trucker protest
