BREAKING: FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for children 5 to 11 years old

The Reidout

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul on Buffalo shooter targeting the Black community

12:19

Police say the gunman in Saturday's mass murder specifically chose Buffalo, New York, because it was the city with the highest number of Black people in his vicinity. The Tops supermarket he chose to terrorize is on Buffalo's East Side -- where 75 percent of residents are people of color. The market is a community hub in the historically Black neighborhood of Jefferson avenue. All 10 of the murdered people were Black. The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, who was born in Buffalo and represented the area for years, joins Joy Reid on this horrific hate crime.May 17, 2022

