Russian-American journalist: Russia offered Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing

Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison after being wrongfully detained for 10 months. Meanwhile, Russian TV is trying to humanize Viktor Bout, as the Putin regime attempts to justify its push to free an arms dealer to its citizens. Russian-American journalist Julia Ioffe explains how Russia offered the Biden administration Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing. WNBA Executive Director Terri Jackson also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Dec. 9, 2022