IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Cicilline: Supreme Court must be held accountable to ethical rules of conduct

    08:00
  • Now Playing

    Russian-American journalist: Russia offered Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing

    11:34
  • UP NEXT

    NC governor slams 'independent legislature theory' as 'Donald Trump formula'

    07:52

  • Joy Reid: Georgia and America averted a disaster and instead made history

    11:28

  • Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote

    05:56

  • Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong

    11:19

  • Dean Obeidallah on Neo-Nazi Anglin, just reinstated on Twitter, owing him $4.1 million court judgment

    07:09

  • Maddow on her hit podcast 'Ultra': We need a permanent anti-fascist consciousness as a country

    12:00

  • Trump can appeal Mar-a-Lago special master dismissal but ‘the DOJ is on the job’ expert says

    05:04

  • Joy Reid: I genuinely want to know what the case is for Herschel Walker

    11:06

  • Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP

    11:48

  • Dem Whip-designate Katherine Clark: We're a party that believes in governance and responsibility

    07:54

  • Nick Fuentes controversy 'sad commentary on where Republican Party is right now' McCaskill says

    06:32

  • Rep. Raskin: Oath Keepers were just one element of the insurrectionary forces unleashed on Jan. 6

    11:00

  • Gun laws work — and Joy Reid brought some stunning receipts to prove it

    03:33

  • Joy Reid on Trump dining with Nick Fuentes: This is another 'very fine people' moment

    11:00

  • Dave Zirin: If we fold our arms while Brittney Griner suffers it diminishes America

    05:22

  • Legal expert: Mike Pence’s testimony absolutely essential to making DOJ’s case

    06:19

  • Joy Reid: We are a country that chooses violence over and over again

    11:07

  • Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: This is an exciting time to give power back to the people

    08:16

The Reidout

Russian-American journalist: Russia offered Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing

11:34

Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison after being wrongfully detained for 10 months. Meanwhile, Russian TV is trying to humanize Viktor Bout, as the Putin regime attempts to justify its push to free an arms dealer to its citizens. Russian-American journalist Julia Ioffe explains how Russia offered the Biden administration Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing. WNBA Executive Director Terri Jackson also joins The ReidOut to discuss.Dec. 9, 2022

  • Rep. Cicilline: Supreme Court must be held accountable to ethical rules of conduct

    08:00
  • Now Playing

    Russian-American journalist: Russia offered Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing

    11:34
  • UP NEXT

    NC governor slams 'independent legislature theory' as 'Donald Trump formula'

    07:52

  • Joy Reid: Georgia and America averted a disaster and instead made history

    11:28

  • Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote

    05:56

  • Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong

    11:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All