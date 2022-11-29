Dave Zirin: If we fold our arms while Brittney Griner suffers It diminishes America

Over four months after offering a prisoner swap to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan from Russia, the U.S. is still waiting for a “serious response” from Moscow. We are also learning more about the horrific conditions Griner is facing after being moved to an IK-2 penal colony. Dave Zirin, sports editor for The Nation and author of "The Kaepernick Effect," joins Joy Reid to discuss.Nov. 29, 2022