Brittney Griner is ‘committed to getting Paul Whelan, other Americans home’ her agent says

- Now Playing
Brittney Griner is ‘committed to getting Paul Whelan, other Americans home’ her agent says06:00
- UP NEXT
‘Utterly deranged logic’: Reporter on Meadows, members of Congress texting to overturn 202011:45
Vance on Trump DOJ charges: I think we'll see this come to a head early in the new year04:46
Rep. Swalwell: We’re lurching into an era where violence will be preferred over voting11:34
‘You’ve got a voice and you gotta be heard’: Drag queens traverse middle America in ‘WE’RE HERE’09:01
Griner’s return to U.S. slammed by Trump who apparently ignored Whelan during his presidency11:00
Rep. Cicilline: Supreme Court must be held accountable to ethical rules of conduct08:00
Russian-American journalist: Russia offered Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner--or nothing11:34
NC governor slams 'independent legislature theory' as 'Donald Trump formula'07:52
Joy Reid: Georgia and America averted a disaster and instead made history11:28
Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote05:56
Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong11:19
Dean Obeidallah on Neo-Nazi Anglin, just reinstated on Twitter, owing him $4.1 million court judgment07:09
Maddow on her hit podcast 'Ultra': We need a permanent anti-fascist consciousness as a country12:00
Trump can appeal Mar-a-Lago special master dismissal but ‘the DOJ is on the job’ expert says05:04
Joy Reid: I genuinely want to know what the case is for Herschel Walker11:06
Joy Reid: Creeping white nationalism has infected the GOP11:48
Dem Whip-designate Katherine Clark: We're a party that believes in governance and responsibility07:54
Nick Fuentes controversy 'sad commentary on where Republican Party is right now' McCaskill says06:32
Rep. Raskin: Oath Keepers were just one element of the insurrectionary forces unleashed on Jan. 611:00
- Now Playing
Brittney Griner is ‘committed to getting Paul Whelan, other Americans home’ her agent says06:00
- UP NEXT
‘Utterly deranged logic’: Reporter on Meadows, members of Congress texting to overturn 202011:45
Vance on Trump DOJ charges: I think we'll see this come to a head early in the new year04:46
Rep. Swalwell: We’re lurching into an era where violence will be preferred over voting11:34
‘You’ve got a voice and you gotta be heard’: Drag queens traverse middle America in ‘WE’RE HERE’09:01
Griner’s return to U.S. slammed by Trump who apparently ignored Whelan during his presidency11:00
Play All