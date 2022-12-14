Brittney Griner is ‘committed to getting Paul Whelan, other Americans home’ her agent says

WNBA star Brittney Griner is home! Her release from a Russian prison is one of those stories many Americans just cannot stop smiling about. Even as questions remain over her future, now that she's known for a lot more than dunks on the court, one thing is for sure: No matter how things pan out, and no matter where her story takes us, she has a mountain of support behind her. Brittney Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas joins Joy Reid with her insights.Dec. 14, 2022